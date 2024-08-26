Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,600 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $589,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after buying an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after buying an additional 663,385 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AMETEK by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,573,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,003. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.