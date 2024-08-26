Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 42,700 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 401.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 83,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66,974 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 414.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,281,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,309,939. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

