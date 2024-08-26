Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

