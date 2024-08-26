Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $210,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,848,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,024,350. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

