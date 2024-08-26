MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Down to $49.77

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.77, but opened at $48.32. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 5,171 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,978,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 587,684 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,806,000 after acquiring an additional 580,001 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,049,000 after acquiring an additional 563,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298,823 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

