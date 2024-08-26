MTM Investment Management LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,748. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.