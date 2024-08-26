MTM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $6,334,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.31. The stock had a trading volume of 910,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,281. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

