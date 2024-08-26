MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.27. 7,466,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,235. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $175.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

