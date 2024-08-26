MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 111,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,638 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 85,854 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $15.98. 356,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

