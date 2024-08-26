MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

MTR Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of MTCPY stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. MTR has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

