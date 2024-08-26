MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.
MTR Trading Up 12.6 %
Shares of MTCPY stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. MTR has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.
About MTR
