NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 31,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 57,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52.
About NanoXplore
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
