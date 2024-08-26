Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0413 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,358.80 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00076099 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019021 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007930 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.