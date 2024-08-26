Nervos Network Market Capitalization Achieves $414.66 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $414.66 million and $16.52 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,493.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.93 or 0.00544834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00100763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00261366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00039503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00069895 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,527,692,305 coins and its circulating supply is 44,818,804,221 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

