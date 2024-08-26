Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.2%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $681.64 and last traded at $685.36. Approximately 417,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,848,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $686.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

