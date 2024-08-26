Netrum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.21 Million (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $23.00 or 0.00038796 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Netrum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $49.21 million and $27.01 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Netrum

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 22.9992794 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

