Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,853.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,853.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,798 shares of company stock worth $16,014,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Lion Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $152.81 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.26. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

