New Millennium Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.76. 4,904,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,989,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $464.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

