NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NextEra Energy traded as high as $80.70 and last traded at $80.47, with a volume of 371680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.66.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 45,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 575,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

