Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 5,494 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. The stock had a trading volume of 801,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $242.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.23. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $118.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

