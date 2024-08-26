Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 9,061 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $123.05. 434,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,674. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.47.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.