NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.46

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 33074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.