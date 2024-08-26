Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Price Tops $0.0199 on Exchanges

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a total market capitalization of $160.41 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Non-Playable Coin Profile

Non-Playable Coin’s launch date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.nonplayablecoin.io. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,218,766,434.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.02157787 USD and is up 10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,433,630.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nonplayablecoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

