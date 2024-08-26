Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 1.3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.62 and last traded at $135.23. Approximately 715,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,404,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

