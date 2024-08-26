Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.91. 86,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 934,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,828.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $74,581.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,992.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $506,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,320 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 71,252 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 136,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 365.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

