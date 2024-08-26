Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading 4.5% Higher

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 245,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,379,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $773.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 336,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff bought 172,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,348.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Xiangmin Cui acquired 336,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,203.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 596,778 shares of company stock worth $1,765,500 in the last ninety days. 36.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 913.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

