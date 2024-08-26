NXM Trading Down 0.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,162.56 or 1.00123650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007951 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00057753 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.