Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $1.96 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.05 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Oatly Group stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 2,521,847 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

