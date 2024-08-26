Oceanside Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 307,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,100. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

