Oceanside Advisors LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Oceanside Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of DFEM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.09. 556,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

