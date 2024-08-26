oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
oOh!media Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.
About oOh!media
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than oOh!media
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks Increasing Dividend Payouts Ahead of Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for oOh!media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh!media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.