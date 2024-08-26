oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

oOh!media Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About oOh!media

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; large and small format digital and classic signs located in retail precincts, such as shopping centers, as well as airport terminals, lounges, and in-flight; digital and classic street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transport corridors, including rail, as well as high dwell time environments, such as universities and office buildings.

