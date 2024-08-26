OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s current price.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OPBK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.92. 2,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $192.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

In other news, insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,128.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth $7,353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 36.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

