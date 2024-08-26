Optas LLC Sells 14,421 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Optas LLC lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,598,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,240. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,592 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

