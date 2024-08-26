Osmosis (OSMO) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $301.24 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,939,101 coins and its circulating supply is 679,355,512 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

