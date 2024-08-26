PAAL AI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $170.43 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $170.43 million and $1.67 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.20368223 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,716,327.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

