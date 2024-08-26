PAID Network Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One PAID Network token can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $45,978.51 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.05545124 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $20,986.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

