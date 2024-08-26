Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $363.49.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $350.75 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,372 shares of company stock valued at $118,440,693. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

