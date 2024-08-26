Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $400.00 at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $350.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

