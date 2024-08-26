Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $363.49.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $350.75 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

