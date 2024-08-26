Patten Group Inc. Acquires 361 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.6% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 153,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,337,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $975,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,331. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.23. The stock has a market cap of $492.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

