Patten Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,105 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.38. 1,169,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,894. The company has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $121.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

