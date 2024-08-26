Patten Group Inc. Has $307,000 Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,326. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $659.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

