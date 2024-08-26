Patten Group Inc. Has $516,000 Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNSR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNSR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.83. 15,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,225. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $38.54.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

