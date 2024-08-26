Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBB traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $148.25. The stock had a trading volume of 137,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,094. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.21. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

