Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,649 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.2 %

Simmons First National stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,128.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.