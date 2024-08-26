Patten Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,163. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

