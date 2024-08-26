Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. American Century Quality Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 4.21% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 90,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QPFF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.22. 9,290 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is an increase from American Century Quality Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

