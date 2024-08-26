Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $21.07 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.45. 24,771,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,267,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day moving average of $205.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.