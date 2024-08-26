Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $246,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.68, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.54 and its 200 day moving average is $320.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.97 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.46.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

