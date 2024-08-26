Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,288,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

