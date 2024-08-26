Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.5% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $164.61. 447,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,711. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $316,426.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,961,308 shares in the company, valued at $480,531,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $316,426.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,961,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,531,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,043 shares of company stock worth $12,258,650. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

